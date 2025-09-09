Google: Open Web Is in 'Rapid Decline'

In a notable shift from its recent public statements, Google has now acknowledged in a court filing that "the open web is already in rapid decline." The admission, flagged by industry observers and first reported by Search Engine Roundtable , comes as Google faces a legal battle over its dominance in the digital advertising market. The Department of Justice has suggested breaking up Google's ad business, but the company argues this could worsen the situation for publishers who depend on open-web advertising revenue, per the Verge .

While Google has previously maintained that the web remains "thriving" and that its search engine helps users discover a wider range of sites, its court statement tells a different story. The company points to sweeping changes in the digital landscape—most notably, the surge of AI, the rise of alternative ad platforms like connected TV, and retail media—as factors reshaping where advertisers spend their dollars. According to Google, any move to dismantle its ad business would "only accelerate" the decline of the open web.

The statement stands in sharp contrast to Google's earlier public optimism about the web's health. Critics note that this narrative shift may be motivated by legal strategy, as Google seeks to appear less dominant in court. Meanwhile, many publishers have reported traffic drops following recent Google Search algorithm updates and the growing use of AI chatbots. Google spokesperson Jackie Berte later tried to clarify the company's position, saying the legal filing was being taken out of context and referred specifically to "open-web display advertising"—not the entire open web. Ars Technica, however, notes that "whether Google's wording in the filing is meant to address the web or advertising on the web may be a distinction without a difference." More here.