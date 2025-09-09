Immersive Wizard of Oz Grossing $2M a Day

Movie theaters looking to draw back viewers should take a lesson from the $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere, expected to pull in hundreds of millions of dollars in the next year simply by showing the same 70-minute film over and over. The immersive version of The Wizard of Oz is drawing between 4,000 and 5,000 guests per showing—and there are two to three per day. Guests pay an average of $200 each, meaning daily ticket sales of up to $2 million, Bloomberg reports. Officials expect the film to bring in $1 billion before it ends its run at the Sphere, home to the world's highest resolution LED screen.