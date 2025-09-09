As the Mercury Rises, Americans Go for Their Sugar

Global warming in the United States is amping up the country's sweet tooth, a new study found. When the temperature rises, Americans—especially those with less money and education—drink lots more sugary beverages and a bit more frozen desserts, reports the AP . It amounts to more than 100 million pounds of added sugar consumed in a year, compared to 15 years earlier, according to a team of researchers in the US and United Kingdom writing in Nature Climate Change . "Climate change is shaping what you eat and how you eat," said study co-author Duo Chan, a climate scientist at the University of Southampton. "People tend to take in more sweetened beverages as the temperature is getting higher and higher. Obviously under a warming climate that would cause you to drink more or take in more sugar. And that is going to be a severe problem when it comes to health."

The researchers tracked weather conditions and consumer purchases and found that sugar consumption rose as temperatures moved between 54 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit, said lead author Pan He, an environmental scientist at Cardiff University. And the warmer it got, the more sugar was consumed, until appetites began to lessen when it grew warmer than 86 degrees. The daily difference from higher temperatures doesn't amount to even a single candy bar for the average person. But it adds up over time, said UC-San Francisco endocrinology professor Dr. Robert Lustig, a specialist in pediatrics and obesity who wasn't part of the study. Lustig said that among poorer Americans, just one added can of sugary soft drink per day increases diabetes risk by 29%.

Men consumed more sugary soft drinks than women, and the amount of added sugar consumed during hot weather was several times higher for low- and very low-income families than for the wealthiest, the study found. People who work outside drank more sugary drinks than those who work inside, and the same went for families where the head of the household was less educated. White people have the highest added sugar effect, while Asian Americans showed no significant change in added sugar in the heat. But University of Washington health and climate scientist Kristie Ebi, who wasn't part of the research, said as temperatures increase with climate change "there will be other issues of more importance than a small increase in sugary beverages."