Breaking Bad Actor Arrested After Alleged Hose Incident

Tuco Salamanca did much worse than spraying people with a hose on Breaking Bad, but that's what the actor who portrayed him on the hit AMC show is now in possible legal trouble over. TMZ reports that Raymond Cruz was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, after an incident in Cruz's neck of the woods in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood. A rep from the LAPD tells People that the incident happened around 10:40am, when "there was basically a dispute with the victim, which is when Cruz allegedly sprayed water towards the victim."

Raphael Berko, Cruz's agent, says his client was washing his car in front of his abode when a white minivan with three women inside pulled up and parked very close to his own vehicle—at which point Berko says Cruz asked them to move their car, spurring the women to start recording the incident. Berko says that "when [Cruz] turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car."

Berko says "believe it or not," one of the women in the van called the cops, not Cruz. Berko says Cruz has zero criminal history, per KABC. Per TMZ, law enforcement sources suggest one of the women was the daughter of one of Cruz's neighbors. Cruz was released from police custody on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Oct. 1. It doesn't appear that any charges have yet been filed, per various media reports.