In Venezuela, It's Christmas in October

Nicolas Maduro is bringing good tidings to Venezuelans early this year, with Christmas festivities kicking off on Oct. 1—months ahead of the traditional December date. Maduro says the early kickoff is meant to inject some "joy" into a country facing mounting tensions with the United States, reports CBS News . "Once again this year, Christmas starts on October 1 with joy, commerce, activity, culture, carols," food and dancing, Maduro said. "We are going to apply the same formula from other years that has worked very well for the economy, for culture, for joy, and for happiness," he added, per the Latin Times . That paper notes Maduro has declared an early Christmas several times since taking office in 2013—most recently last year amid his much-disputed reelection.

The timing of this holiday proclamation coincides with a sharp escalation in military activity on both sides. Maduro has announced he's sending 25,000 troops to Venezuela's borders, a significant increase from previous deployments. The move aims to bolster defenses along the Caribbean coastline and border with Colombia, particularly around vital oil infrastructure. "These 25,000 brave men and women of our glorious armed forces are deployed to defend our homeland," he said, as US Navy warships maneuver just offshore, per CBS.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has doubled the bounty on Maduro's capture to $50 million. US officials accuse Maduro's government of trafficking drugs into the United States in collaboration with gangs like Tren de Aragua, which Washington recently labeled a terrorist organization. Maduro has consistently denied the allegations, insisting Venezuela's sovereignty is under threat. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth recently visited both Puerto Rico and a deployed Navy ship, underscoring the US commitment to its regional crackdown.