Michael Caine, 92, Isn't Calling It Quits Yet

A 92-year-old Michael Caine is reportedly coming out of retirement for the chance to share the spotlight with Vin Diesel once again. Though nothing has been finalized, Caine is expected to reprise his role from 2015's The Last Witch Hunter in a fast-tracked sequel, Variety reports. Though the original Lionsgate film—starring Diesel as the warrior Kaulder, who sets out to stop a witch queen from unleashing a disastrous plague, assisted by a priest named Dolan played by Caine—had a meager showing in North America, it became "one of the most-watched movies on Netflix this year," leading to a green light for the sequel, the outlet notes.

The Last Witch Hunter has become "a global fan favorite," and the enthusiasm shows "an appetite for more stories set in this world," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chief Adam Fogelson. He said he was "thrilled" to reunite with Diesel and "excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale." Caine, who has retired from acting multiple times, noted he was semi-retired while promoting his last film, The Great Escaper, in 2023. He later told the Guardian he would star as Charles Darwin in a new movie "and that'll be it." However, the Darwin movie "appears not to have materialized," per the outlet.