Cops: She Was Walking Dog at Park When Man Came to Kill

An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of a retired Auburn University professor who was stabbed to death in a local park while walking her dog. Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, a professor emerita at Auburn's College of Veterinary Medicine, was found dead on Saturday in Auburn's Kiesel Park. Prosecutors say Harold Rashad Dabney III, 28, believed to be from Montgomery, is charged with capital murder after allegedly assaulting Schnuelle and stealing her red Ford F-150 pickup, which police later recovered, per NBC News . Schnuelle's dog was found unharmed, per CBS News .

A passerby discovered Schnuelle's body in the park around 2pm Saturday, about four hours after police believe the attack took place. Cops say they responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sunday morning, about 5 miles from the crime scene, and arrested Dabney after officers "made observations that led them to believe Dabney had involvement with the homicide," per NBC. He's currently being held without bail.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville expressed sorrow over the death and called for justice. Schnuelle, who worked at Auburn from 2003 to 2021 and served as the top USDA veterinarian for Alabama and Mississippi, remained active in her field even after retirement. She was recognized for her contributions to the specialized field of theriogenology—the study of animal reproduction—and was remembered by Auburn University as an impactful educator and mentor whose dedication left an indelible mark on the institution.