Man Dies After Car Plunges Into Grand Canyon

A Colorado man died after his vehicle plunged off the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Sunday, the National Park Service says. The NPS says the incident, which occurred near the South Kaibab Trailhead around 12:40pm, claimed the life of Steven "Drew" Bradley, 27, the only person in the vehicle. Park rangers responded swiftly, locating Bradley's body about 300 feet below the rim. The remains were recovered by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. The NPS says an investigation is underway.

Denver 7 notes that the NPS did not comment on the manner of Bradley's death, but it concluded its news release by urging anybody who is struggling to call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. This is not the first fatal car crash at the Grand Canyon this year, Outside reports. In February, a 20-year-old man from California died after his car went over the edge near the Yavapai Geology Museum, landing roughly 1,000 feet below. A similar incident in October 2021 involved a man driving off the western rim near the Grand Canyon Skywalk. The NPS notes that vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of unintentional death in national parks, with an average of one fatality per week on park roadways.