James McAvoy Debuts as Director, Then Gets Punched

James McAvoy's visit to Toronto for the world premiere of his directorial debut took an unexpected turn when he was punched by a stranger at a bar. The incident happened at the bar known as Charlotte's Room late Monday, just two days after McAvoy and his wife attended the debut of California Schemin' at the Toronto International Film Festival. As a source close to McAvoy tells People , the 46-year-old actor was socializing with producers when an intoxicated man being removed from the bar suddenly struck him.

With his back turned, McAvoy was caught off guard but reportedly attempted to calm the situation as staff and others quickly intervened. The X-Men actor chose to stay at the bar following the altercation, sharing laughs about the event with staff and patrons, according to the source. The actor was OK and the incident was not reported to police, reports the CBC, which notes the bar is just a few blocks from TIFF headquarters.

California Schemin' marks McAvoy's first time directing after three decades in front of the camera. The film tells the story of two Scottish men posing as Americans in pursuit of hip-hop stardom. Reflecting on his transition to directing on Sunday, McAvoy described the experience as both "stressful" and "amazing," calling it a natural extension of his passion for storytelling. "It was a privilege," he told People.