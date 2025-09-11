In Sin City, There's a New Kind of Taxi

Amazon's Zoox has officially rolled out its driverless robotaxi service to the public on the Las Vegas Strip, marking a first for purpose-built autonomous vehicles in regular operation for the public. The company's boxy, sensor-laden rides—lacking pedals, steering wheels, or even a driver, and with a design that have led some to call it a "toaster on wheels," per CNBC —are now whisking passengers between select destinations like Resorts World, AREA15, Topgolf, New York-New York, and the Luxor, per the Verge . The AP notes that the vehicles will travel up to 3 miles, with a max of four passengers.

Expansion to more locations is on the agenda, but for now, pickups and drop-offs are limited to these hubs, and all rides are free as Zoox awaits regulatory approval to start charging. Inside, the robotaxis sport face-to-face bench seating and rely entirely on cameras, lidar (light detection and ranging), and radar to navigate, maxing out at 45mph. Zoox has set up dedicated loading zones at some venues, complete with on-site staff to answer questions. Trips can be summoned via the Zoox app, which offers familiar features for ride-hailing veterans: live wait times, vehicle IDs, and an in-app "help" button connecting users to remote support.

While Las Vegas is the first city to get public access, Zoox is eyeing San Francisco for its next launch—though regulatory hurdles mean it's waitlist-only for now. The company is also testing in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin, Texas, with a fleet of 50 vehicles currently split between Vegas and San Francisco. Early reviews from CES suggest the ride is competent, if not exactly plush—thin seats drew some gripes, and the routes are still preset.