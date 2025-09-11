Former Biden Aides Are Furious About Harris' Book

Former Joe Biden aides speaking to Axios and Politico on condition of anonymity are furious about an excerpt from Kamala Harris' upcoming memoir 107 Days that was published this week. She said it was "recklessness" to leave Biden's decision to run for reelection up to Joe and Jill Biden alone, writing that it wasn't "a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition." Politico's sources say the former vice president called the former president Tuesday to warn him about the release of the excerpt.

Some of the former aides accused Harris of blaming Biden for her own failures. As vice president, she "was simply not good at the job," one former White House official told Axios. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Another former aide said, "On the border stuff in particular I'd also say, if she had spent a fraction of the time and energy doing the work that she did on complaining, about how she was perceived, she would have been perceived a whole lot better."

"No one wants to hear your pity party," another former aide told Politico.