John Lennon's Killer Denied Parole 14th Time

The man who killed John Lennon outside the former Beatle's Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 14th time, according to New York prison officials. Mark David Chapman, 70, appeared before a parole board on Aug 27, and the decision was recently posted online by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the AP reports.

The transcript for the latest parole board hearing was not immediately available. But Chapman previously expressed remorse for the crime. "I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil, I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life," he told a parole board three years ago. Chapman is serving a 20 years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City, according to online state corrections records. His next parole hearing is in February 2027.