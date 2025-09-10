2 Teens Shot at High School

Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a suburban Denver high school, authorities said. The shooting happened around midday at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, about 30 miles west of Denver, a Jefferson County sheriff's spokesperson said, the AP reports. The victims, both students under 18, were hospitalized at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood. A male student whom officers believe to have shot them also was hospitalized in critical condition, per the Coloradoan .

The sheriff's office said a handgun apparently was used and that no law enforcement officers fired. Officials said they were unsure whether there was just one shooter involved. The campus, which has more than 900 students enrolled, was cleared, with students taken to another school to be reunited with their parents. The sheriff's office is the same agency that responded to the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School that killed 14 people, including a woman who died earlier this year of complications from her injuries in the shooting.