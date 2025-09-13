The Bots Are Changing the Way We Talk

The words you use might not be entirely your own. New research reveals that artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping the way we communicate, not just online, but also in everyday speech. The study out of Florida State University, published on arXiv , analyzed over 22 million words from unscripted tech and science podcasts recorded before and after the release of ChatGPT, tracking a noticeable uptick in the use of words commonly generated by large language models in recent years, per Fast Company . Terms such as "delve," "boast," "surpass," and "garner" are appearing more frequently, while synonyms for these words have not seen the same growth.

Researchers, led by computational linguist Tom Juzek, say the trend is linked to psychological concepts like implicit learning and priming, where repeated exposure leads people to adopt new language unconsciously. But unlike slang that spreads through subcultures or mass media, this shift originates from an algorithm. A previous study found a similar pattern in German YouTube channels, indicating the phenomenon extends to other languages and contexts.

AI systems are designed to maximize perceived quality, often amplifying dominant language patterns at the expense of originality. Some experts worry that as AI models promote certain words and styles, regional slang and linguistic diversity could diminish, potentially flattening creativity, per Newsweek. While some believe the trend could be reversed with new frameworks that prioritize diversity in AI outputs, the study notes that these changes are happening quickly. Juzek adds that "the deeper concern is that the very same mechanism could shape not just vocabulary but also beliefs and values," per FC.