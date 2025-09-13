The New Dividing Line: Posts About Charlie Kirk

Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk , it's become clear that there's "no way to talk about this issue without upsetting somebody," an expert on political and social interaction on online platforms said. Among the Americans who have learned that is Kristin Chenoweth. The Broadway star added a comment to an Instagram post by the activist, saying Kirk is in heaven now and adding a broken-heart emoji, the New York Times reports. "I'm. So. Upset," she wrote. "Didn't always agree but appreciated some perspectives." That upset and confused some of her fans, especially because Chenoweth had urged them to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris last year.

Criticism followed on Chenoweth's Instagram page, with comments pointing out the disparaging remarks Kirk had made about gay, Black, and Jewish people; the actress has built a large following of LGBTQ+ fans. Chenoweth's remarks about Kirk made Quinnsleigh Raines, 26, question the sincerity of her past statements: "Was she being inauthentic because she knew her fan base was mostly comprised people who would align with the things she was saying?" Actors Chris Pratt and Selma Blair also faced a backlash for online praise of Kirk.

You don't have to be famous to be at risk over posts about Kirk. Teachers and a Marines recruiter were among those fired over their comments, as was an MSNBC analyst. An account on X is keeping a running total of people who have lost their jobs for saying the wrong thing, per CNN. A US House member wants lifetime social media bans imposed on any poster who has "belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk," per the Times. Republican Rep. Clay Higgins said he'll move to cancel business licenses and driver's licenses of offenders. "I'm basically going to cancel with extreme prejudice these evil, sick animals who celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination," Higgins said.

story continues below

The comments about news events can take on importance as politically revelatory disclosures. "Social media is a place of identity signaling," said Alice Marwick, the social media researcher for the nonprofit Data & Society, per the Times. Marwick said similar reactions have followed comments that angered or surprised followers in response to events such as the pandemic, major Supreme Court decisions, and Black Lives Matter protests. Kristyn Little, 43, said she's a fan of Chenoweth and Blair and was let down by their comments. For actors, at least, she suggested a way for fans who disagree to deal with that disappointment. "You just have to kind of distance yourself and understand that they're not the people they play on television and in movies," Little said.