After 2 Lacrosse Players Die in Crash, Homicide Charges

A Wisconsin woman faces homicide charges after allegedly driving intoxicated and crashing into a vehicle carrying Marquette University lacrosse players, killing two. The crash occurred late Friday afternoon as a Jeep carrying several members of the lacrosse team was passing through a Milwaukee intersection near the university campus. According to police, Amandria Brunner, 41, of West Allis, was attempting a left turn in her Ford Ranger when she struck the Jeep. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Brunner accelerating through a yellow light, while the Jeep was clocked at 53mph in a 30mph zone, per ABC News .

Two Marquette students, Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19, both riding in the back seat, died at the scene from blunt force injuries. Three others were injured, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. An officer reported an open can of beer in Brunner's vehicle and multiple signs of impairment before a test revealed a blood alcohol level of .133, almost twice the legal limit. Brunner, who has a prior conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated from 2003, allegedly admitted to having consumed two Steel Reserve drinks before driving.

Brunner faces two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prior related conviction. She is being held on $75,000 cash bond and has been ordered to refrain from driving and consuming alcohol. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. Marquette officials described Snyder and Michaud as "strong students" and mourned their loss, asking the community to keep their families in their thoughts.