Belarus Frees 52 Prisoners as Leaders Praise Trump

Belarus freed 52 political prisoners on Thursday, as the United States announced it was lifting sanctions on the isolated country's national airline. After the prisoners were released into Lithuania, both countries thanked President Trump for his involvement, CNN reports.
- Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has been repeatedly slapped with Western sanctions both for its authoritarian government's crackdown on human rights and its role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the AP reports. Its president, Alexander Lukashenko, has ruled the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist for more than three decades, and allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops and weapons into Ukraine.