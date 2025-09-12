Crime | Charlie Kirk Trump: Someone Close to Kirk Suspect Turned Him In President says it's a 'high degree of certainty' it's the right person By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Sep 12, 2025 7:29 AM CDT Copied Attendees sing during the worship portion of the vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M Campus in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP) See 4 more photos President Trump said Friday "with a high degree of certainty" that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been caught, reports the AP. Federal and state authorities plan to have a news conference at 9am. Trump told Fox News that someone "very close to him turned him in," per CNN. Authorities on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem. More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in, officials said. Authorities have yet to publicly name the suspect or cite a motive in the killing. Read These Next MSNBC analyst fired for his take on Charlie Kirk shooting. Disturbing video of Charlie Kirk shooting was spreading online. Videos may have captured the shooter of Charlie Kirk on a roof. Moment of silence for Kirk ends in House shouting match. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 4 more photos Report an error