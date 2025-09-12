Trump: Someone Close to Kirk Suspect Turned Him In

President says it's a 'high degree of certainty' it's the right person
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 12, 2025 7:29 AM CDT
Trump: I Think They've Caught the Charlie Kirk Suspect
Attendees sing during the worship portion of the vigil for Charlie Kirk at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M Campus in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.   (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP)

President Trump said Friday "with a high degree of certainty" that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing has been caught, reports the AP. Federal and state authorities plan to have a news conference at 9am.

  • Authorities on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem.
  • More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in, officials said. Authorities have yet to publicly name the suspect or cite a motive in the killing.

