Here's What We Know About Kirk Shooting Suspect

Cops believe college-age shooter jumped from roof, escaped into neighborhood
Posted Sep 11, 2025 10:11 AM CDT
A sheriff monitors the scene Thursday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A Thursday morning press conference brought new details in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, with Utah public safety officials revealing they now have images of the shooter, believed to be of college age, who remains at large. Officials said they also recovered what is believed to be the gun used in Wednesday's attack at Utah Valley University's outdoor amphitheater, per Deseret News. The high-powered bolt action rifle was found in a wooded area near the scene, according to an FBI official.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said the suspect, who was dressed in all dark clothing and "appears to be of college age," had been tracked from arrival on campus to the roof of a campus building, from which the individual jumped following the shooting. The shooter is believed to have dropped the weapon while fleeing into a neighborhood. Officials declined to release the images of the individual. The university has been closed amid the active investigation, ABC News reports.

