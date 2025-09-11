US | Charlie Kirk Videos May Show Charlie Kirk Shooter on Roof One shows a figure running after the assassination in Utah By John Johnson Posted Sep 11, 2025 6:45 AM CDT Copied A screenshot of a figure running on a nearby roof after the shooting. (YouTube/New York Post) As the manhunt continues for the killer of Charlie Kirk in Utah, two videos in wide circulation are getting lots of attention. They appear to show a figure on a roof overlooking the Utah Valley University courtyard where Kirk was speaking. Details: One video shows a figure running on the roof of the Losee Center, about 140 yards away, moments after the shooting, reports the Washington Post. "Zoomed in and stabilized, the footage shows a person who appears to be in dark clothing running for approximately two seconds before going out of frame as the camera pans." It was shot by attendee Tanner Maxwell, a business student at the university. Authorities have said they believe the shot came from the direction of the Losee Center. A second video appears to show a figure lying on the Losee Center roof just before the shooting. "It is unclear if this person was the shooter, but someone there would have had a clear line of sight" to Kirk, per the New York Times. Authorities detained two people on Wednesday, but later determined neither was connected to the shooting, per the AP. Both were released. Read These Next Somebody just shot Charlie Kirk. FBI says 'person of interest' in Kirk killing is in custody. NYC police encountered a horrific scene after a fire was reported. Charlie Kirk's death has been confirmed. Report an error