South Africa's Top Court Says Men Can Take Wife's Surname

South Africa's top court has ruled to strike down an apartheid-era law that banned husbands from using the surnames of their wives. The Constitutional Court called the law a "colonial import," the BBC reports. "In many African cultures, women retained their birth names after marriage, and children often took their mother's clan name," the court wrote. That changed, however, after the "arrival of the European colonizers and Christian missionaries, and the imposition of Western values," the court wrote. The court upheld a lower court's ruling that the law is unconstitutional and gave lawmakers two years to amend the legislation.