Feds Seize More Than 600K Illegal Vapes

Federal agents seized hundreds of thousands of illegal vaping products in raids across the country on Wednesday as the Trump administration moved to crack down on devices that are regularly used by teens in the US.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and other top federal officials traveled to Illinois to tout the seizures, which included more than 600,000 illegal products taken from a distributor outside of Chicago, officials said. They stood outside a warehouse flanked by colorful boxes of vapes in fruity flavors that officials say are being illegally sold at stores nationwide, the AP reports.