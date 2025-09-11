Vance Drops 9/11 Memorial Trip to Support Kirk's Family

In a tribute to Charlie Kirk posted on X Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance said that after he became the nominee and his children were struggling with how their lives were changing, Kirk was always there for him, "constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers." Today, Vance is there for Kirk's family, the Washington Post reports. Sources tell the Post that after Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, the vice president immediately dropped plans to attend a 9/11 memorial service at Ground Zero. Instead, the sources say, Vance will travel to Salt Lake City with second lady Usha Vance to be with Kirk's family and close friends. A source tells the Wall Street Journal that Vance and Kirk's family will travel to Phoenix with Kirk's casket on Air Force Two.