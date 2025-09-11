In Survey, 93% of Pilots Admit to Naps on the Job

There's a new norm in the skies: snoozing pilots. A survey from Vereinigung Cockpit, a German pilots union, reveals that nearly all participating German pilots have dozed off during flights in recent months—a habit the union calls a "worrying reality" amid mounting fatigue in the aviation industry. Of more than 900 pilots surveyed, 93% admitted to napping during flights. Specifically, 12% said they nap every time they fly, 44% said they do so regularly, and 33% said they doze off occasionally, per the Guardian.
The union, which represents around 10,000 pilots and cockpit staff, stressed that the survey isn't statistically representative, but it says the trend highlights troubling fatigue issues. Union VP Katharina Dieseldorff explained that what started as a safety measure—short recovery naps—has now become routine, driven by staff shortages and increased operational demands, especially during busy travel periods. The union clarified that the practice refers to "controlled rest phases during the flight phase," rather than unplanned sleeping. While a brief nap isn't inherently risky, "a permanently exhausted cockpit crew poses a significant risk," Dieseldorff warned, per the Independent.