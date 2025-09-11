In Survey, 93% of Pilots Admit to Naps on the Job

There's a new norm in the skies: snoozing pilots. A survey from Vereinigung Cockpit, a German pilots union, reveals that nearly all participating German pilots have dozed off during flights in recent months—a habit the union calls a "worrying reality" amid mounting fatigue in the aviation industry. Of more than 900 pilots surveyed, 93% admitted to napping during flights. Specifically, 12% said they nap every time they fly, 44% said they do so regularly, and 33% said they doze off occasionally, per the Guardian.