Lanternfly Swarm Is So Huge It Shows Up on Weather Radar

Weather radar across the mid-Atlantic lit up on Thursday with colorful patterns typically associated with rain, despite clear skies. The culprit this time wasn't precipitation, but a surge of spotted lanternflies—an invasive species now so numerous that they're detectable by radar. The insects, originally from Southeast Asia, are plant hoppers that can ride air currents up to 3,000 feet high. Their ability to travel en masse has made them a growing concern for local agriculture, as they threaten key crops, per the Washington Post. Experts recommend squashing them on sight, but with populations large enough to trigger radar alerts, that advice is easier said than done.
The identification of lanternflies on radar relies on three main types of data:
- Reflectivity indicates how much material is in the air, with the current radar signals matching what would be expected during a moderate rainstorm.
- The correlation coefficient, meanwhile, helps distinguish the shape of objects—and while precipitation has distinct patterns, insects, birds, and bats appear more irregular.
- Finally, velocity readings are showing that the airborne objects in this case were moving south and slightly east, hinting that they're being blown by light winds—consistent with lightweight insects rather than birds, which migrate mostly at night.
Insects showing up on radar isn't new. Past events include a butterfly migration detected over Oklahoma City in 2019 and a cicada emergence near Washington, DC, in 2021. Last September, spotted lanternflies popped up on radar near Pittsburgh, CBS News
reported at the time.