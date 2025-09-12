Lanternfly Swarm Is So Huge It Shows Up on Weather Radar

Weather radar across the mid-Atlantic lit up on Thursday with colorful patterns typically associated with rain, despite clear skies. The culprit this time wasn't precipitation, but a surge of spotted lanternflies—an invasive species now so numerous that they're detectable by radar. The insects, originally from Southeast Asia, are plant hoppers that can ride air currents up to 3,000 feet high. Their ability to travel en masse has made them a growing concern for local agriculture, as they threaten key crops, per the Washington Post. Experts recommend squashing them on sight, but with populations large enough to trigger radar alerts, that advice is easier said than done.