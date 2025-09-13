Nuns Flee Old Folks Home, Sneak Back to Old Convent

In what Katholisch describes as the possible "plot of a Netflix series," three Austrian nuns in their 80s have found their way back to the only home they've known for decades—a convent near Salzburg—after a stint in a Catholic care home left them unhappy. Sisters Bernadette, Regina, and Rita, the last of their community at Kloster Goldenstein, say they were moved against their wishes in December 2023, despite a prior promise they could remain at the convent for life, per the BBC .

Helped by former students and a locksmith, the nuns returned in early September to find their old residence stripped of water, electricity, and even their stairlift. Still, they say they're relieved to be back, with Sister Rita describing herself as "so happy and thankful." Supporters now help with groceries and basic needs, doctors have checked in, and water and power service has been partially restored. Visitors, many of them former pupils, stream in, insisting that the convent isn't the same without its nuns.

The convent, a former castle that has been home to a school and religious community since the late 19th century, was officially dissolved at the start of 2024. Its oversight fell in 2022 to the Archdiocese of Salzburg and the Reichersberg Abbey, whose provost, Markus Grasl, called the nuns' return "completely incomprehensible." He argues that the building isn't fit for elderly residents and points to their health as a major concern. Despite official objections, however, the three have settled in, determined to see their days out at Goldenstein. As Sister Bernadette puts it: "Before I die in that old people's home, I would rather go to a meadow and enter eternity that way." You can follow the nuns' adventures on Instagram.