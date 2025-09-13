Kirk's Widow: 'You Have No Idea What You Just Have Unleashed'

The widow of murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk has delivered her first public reaction to his shooting death on Wednesday on a college campus in Utah, promising to carry on his mission. "The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," Erika Kirk said in a video posted Friday by Turning Point USA, the group her spouse helped found, per NBC News . "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love." She called him a "perfect" husband and father to their two young children and noted, "I will never, ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart. I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, but I don't."

The bereaved Kirk thanked first responders and law enforcement who helped nab a suspect in the case, and also relayed what she has so far told her 3-year-old daughter about her suddenly absent father, after the little girl asked on Thursday night, "Where's Daddy?" Kirk said she replied, "Baby, Daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry, he's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget." Kirk also posted a series of pictures and videos on her own Instagram, showing a family photo, an American flag flown at half-staff in her husband's honor, and imagery of her at his coffin, at one point stroking and kissing one of his hands.

Kirk also had a direct message for the killer, and for those who might believe her spouse's work was done. "If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea," she said in the video posted by Turning Point USA, noting that her husband now wears the "glorious crown of a martyr." "You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."