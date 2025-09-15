A Big Democratic Name Just Backed Zohran Mamdani

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has thrown her support behind Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, marking a significant shift in party dynamics ahead of November's election. Hochul's endorsement—outlined in a guest essay in the New York Times opinion section—signals a move by establishment Democrats to rally around Mamdani, despite earlier doubts about his progressive platform, the Times reports in a separate piece. Mamdani thanked Hochul in a statement Sunday night, NBC News reports: "I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers' pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family."

The two politicians come from distinct party camps: Hochul, a 67-year-old moderate from Buffalo, has championed capitalism and supported Israel, while 33-year-old Mamdani, a democratic socialist born in Uganda and raised in Manhattan, calls for higher taxes on the wealthy and is sharply critical of Israel's actions in Gaza. Their backgrounds and policy priorities are starkly different, yet both cite New York's affordability crisis as a key concern.

Hochul acknowledged disagreements with Mamdani but cited a shared commitment to making the city safer and more affordable. The alliance may serve both: Hochul faces a looming primary challenge and could use the backing of Mamdani's supporters, while Mamdani, currently leading in polls, will need state cooperation for ambitious proposals like free buses and universal child care.

story continues below

Not all Democratic heavyweights are on board—Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leaders in Congress, have yet to endorse Mamdani. But Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland also endorsed Mamdani over the weekend, and implied fellow Democrats who have not yet done so are "spineless," the Washington Post reports. Democrat Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pat Ryan also recently endorsed Mamdani. Meanwhile, rivals Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa portray him as too far left and inexperienced. Hochul's move drew criticism from Republicans, with state party chair Edward F. Cox labeling Mamdani a "communist"—a claim Mamdani disputes.