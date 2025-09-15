Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter Is 'Not Cooperating'

The man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk is refusing to talk to authorities and has not admitted to the killing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in interviews on Sunday, as cited by outlets including the BBC . The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested about 33 hours after Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University, part of his "American Comeback Tour" for his organization Turning Point USA. Per the Guardian , Cox said in his Sunday interviews that Robinson "does come from a conservative family—but his ideology was very different than his family." He said the suspect had been "radicalized" and "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology." But authorities have not yet revealed an alleged motive, the AP reports.

Cox, speaking to outlets including ABC News, NBC News, and CNN, said that while Robinson isn't cooperating, people close to him—including his roommate and reported partner—are assisting the investigation. According to Cox, this partner, who Cox says is transitioning from male to female, had no knowledge of the shooting and has been "incredibly cooperative." Cox also addressed reports that Robinson joked on Discord about being the gunman after the shooting, saying that friends didn't initially take the claims seriously "until he, you know, until he admitted that it actually was him," Cox said. Robinson, a Utah native who became a member of the Mormon church at a young age, is being held without bail on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges.

Kirk, 31, was a high-profile right-wing figure, known for his outspoken positions against abortion and transgender rights, and his support for former President Trump. His work with Turning Point USA targeted young conservatives and sought to influence college campuses.