These Are Your Emmy Winners

The Pitt won best drama series at the Emmys while star Noah Wyle won best actor in a drama on a night that The Studio set a record for the most wins by a comedy series in a single season, the AP reports. Katherine LaNasa also won best supporting actress for the HBO Max medical series that had a Cinderella evening, trumping such heavyweights as Severance and The White Lotus for the top prize. Netflix's Adolescence dominated the limited series categories with six victories including best limited series. Studio co-creator Seth Rogen personally took four Emmys, including trophies for acting, directing and writing. The four wins, along with nine claimed at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, broke a record set last year by The Bear with 11.

"I'm legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me," Rogen said after winning best comedy series. Rogen shared the directing Emmy with longtime collaborator and Studio co-creator Evan Goldberg, and shared the writing Emmy with Goldberg and others. The show rode blockbuster buzz into the Emmys for its breakout first season. Noah Wyle won best actor in a drama for The Pitt, getting his first Emmy after five nominations with no victories in the 1990s for ER. Katherine LaNasa won best supporting actress in a drama for the The Pitt, a surprise in a category where most expected one of the three nominees from The White Lotus to win.

The six wins for Netflix's acclaimed Adolescence, the story of a 13-year-old in Britain accused of a killing, included best actor for co-creator Stephen Graham, and best supporting actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who became the youngest Emmy winner in over 40 years. Best supporting actress went to Erin Doherty, who played a therapist opposite Cooper in a riveting episode that like all four Adolescence episodes was filmed in a single shot. Graham also won for writing. Other notable wins:

Cristin Milioti won best actress in a limited series for The Penguin. It was the first win of the night for the HBO series from the Batman universe after it won eight at the Creative Arts ceremony.

Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman each won their first Emmy for Severance, the Apple TV+ Orwellian workplace satire that had been considered the favorite for best drama. Lower won best actress in a drama and Tillman won best supporting actor in a drama.

Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy for Hacks for the fourth time, at 73 extending her own record for the oldest woman ever to win the category. Smart's castmate and constant scene partner Hannah Einbinder, who had also been nominated for all four seasons but unlike Smart had never won, took best supporting actress in a comedy.

In perhaps the biggest upset in a night full of them, Jeff Hiller won best supporting actor in a comedy for Somebody Somewhere, over Ike Barinholtz of The Studio and others.

Stephen Colbert was the first person to take the stage to present the award during the CBS telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles despite the recent controversial cancellation of his show by the network. He was greeted by a rousing and lengthy standing ovation. "While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?" Colbert said. His version of The Late Show later won outstanding talk series for the first time, NBC News reports.

