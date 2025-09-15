Polls, Trump, Bettors Agree: It's Mamdani Over Cuomo

Democrat's odds of winning New York City mayor's race are above 80%
Posted Sep 15, 2025 9:32 AM CDT
Mamdani Starting to Look Like a Lock Over Cuomo
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani participates during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Only three months ago, Nate Silver gave Zohran Mamdani a meager 17% of becoming the next mayor of New York City. Today? The Democratic candidate is the clear favorite over Andrew Cuomo, incumbent Eric Adams, and Curtis Sliwa—and by a decent margin, Silver writes at his Silver Bulletin.

  • The betting platform Polymarket gives Mamdani an 82% chance of winning, and that feels about right to Silver. In fact, it might even understate things, he adds. Cuomo is at 17%, Adams at 1%, and Sliwa below that.

  • Two big polls last week back that up, per Fox News. Quinnipiac gives Mamdani a 22-point margin over Cuomo, as does a New York Times/Sienna College survey. Cuomo and Adams are running as independents, while Sliwa won the GOP primary.
  • President Trump, who has been keeping a close eye on the race, told Fox News on Friday that it looks like Mamdani—"my little Communist"—will win, notes the New York Times. (Mamdani describes himself as a Democratic socialist.) The president blamed weak candidates. His comments came about a week after it emerged that the White House was trying to get Adams and perhaps Sliwa to drop from the race to give Cuomo a better shot.)

