Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani could end up being New York City's first Muslim and Indian American mayor in November, after Andrew Cuomo conceded the Democratic mayoral primary to him in the Big Apple on Tuesday night. The ranked choice voting numbers still await a final tabulation, and Mamdani would then need to take on incumbent Mayor Eric Adams (now running as an independent), Republican Curtis Sliwa, and possibly Cuomo, if he decides to run despite not being the Democratic nominee, in November's general election. In the meantime, however, some are eyeing the 33-year-old's stunning upset win and accompanying campaign as a possible blueprint for Democrats at large going forward. More here:

That's how the New York Times describes Mamdani's apparent win, thanks to an enthusiastic electorate that came out to vote for him. "It really represents the excitement that I saw on the streets all throughout the city of New York," said NY Attorney General Letitia James. "I haven't seen this since Barack Obama ran for president." 'Rebuke' of Dem establishment: That's Bloomberg's take, noting that just eight months ago barely anyone in the mainstream had heard of Mamdani. Some pointed to the run-up to the election itself as being key to propelling Mamdani to the top. "The surge by Mamdani is something I've never seen before in New York City politics," says JC Polanco, a political analyst at the University of Mount Saint Vincent. "It's been an incredible campaign that understood social media and marketing like no other."