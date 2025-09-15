US Officers Make Surprise Appearance at Belarus War Games

US military officers made an unexpected appearance at joint Russian-Belarusian war games on Monday, getting an up-close look at the "Zapad-2025" drills as guests of Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. The officers, who were among delegates from 23 nations—including NATO members Turkey and Hungary—were told by Khrenin they could inspect "whatever is of interest for you" at the Belarusian training grounds, reports Reuters . "Whatever you want. You can go there and see, talk to people," the defense minister said. Video released by the defense ministry showed the Americans shaking hands with Khrenin but opting not to speak to the press.

The two American officers were seen on a viewing platform during the exercises, the New York Times reports. Two other NATO members, Hungary and Turkey, also had representatives at the war games. Tensions have been rising in the region: Poland recently shot down Russian drones after they crossed into its airspace, and Russia's war in Ukraine continues to keep NATO on high alert. Belarus, closely aligned with Moscow, has allowed Russian troops to launch operations from its soil.

The Americans' presence is the latest in a series of signals suggesting a modest warming in US-Belarus relations. Last week, Trump administration envoy John Coale visited Minsk for talks with President Alexander Lukashenko. In a gesture timed with the visit, Lukashenko agreed to release 52 prisoners—including journalists and opposition figures—leading Washington to ease sanctions on Belarus's national airline, Belavia. Coale said Trump is pushing to reopen the US embassy in Belarus and reestablish economic ties, pointing to a possible diplomatic reset.

story continues below

Artyom Schraibman, a Belarusian political analyst at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, tells the Times that American observers were last at the exercises in 2017, when the US was on much better terms with Lukashenko. He says the Americans' appearance this year is a surprise "given the overall regional crisis and the context of war and the fact that Belarus is a Russian ally."