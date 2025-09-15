Vance, Miller Vow Crackdown on Leftist 'Terror Networks'

'Most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left,' vice president says
Posted Sep 15, 2025 5:37 PM CDT
Vice President JD Vance hosts an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" at the White House, Monday, Sept., 15, 2025.   (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Vice President JD Vance hosted an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show from the White House on Monday, and his guests included White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who said the killing of the show's namesake will lead to a crackdown on leftist groups that he described as a domestic terror movement. "With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people," Miller said. Vance said the White House would "work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country."

  • "The organized doxxing campaigns, the organized riots, the organized street violence, the organized campaigns of dehumanization, vilification, posting people's addresses, combining that with messaging that's designed to trigger and incite violence and the actual organized cells that carry out and facilitate the violence," Miller said. "It is a vast domestic terror movement." He said the crackdown would happen "in Charlie's name."

  • Vance opened the show by saying he was "filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I'll do my best," the AP reports. He said Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, told him the 31-year-old was never "cross or mean-spirited" to her. "I took from that moment that I needed to be a better husband and I needed to be a better father," Vance said. "That is the way I'm going to honor my friend."
  • Later in the show, Vance said that he was "desperate" for national unity, but that there can be "no unity with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination." "When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out," he said, per NBC News. "And, hell, call their employer. We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination."
  • "This is not a both-sides problem," Vance said. "While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left."
  • Vance's other guests included Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Kennedy described Kirk as a "spiritual soulmate" who "orchestrated" his endorsement of Trump last year at an Arizona rally organized by Kirk's Turning Point USA group, the Guardian reports.

