Vance, Miller Vow Crackdown on Leftist 'Terror Networks'

Vice President JD Vance hosted an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show from the White House on Monday, and his guests included White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who said the killing of the show's namesake will lead to a crackdown on leftist groups that he described as a domestic terror movement. "With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people," Miller said. Vance said the White House would "work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country."

"The organized doxxing campaigns, the organized riots, the organized street violence, the organized campaigns of dehumanization, vilification, posting people's addresses, combining that with messaging that's designed to trigger and incite violence and the actual organized cells that carry out and facilitate the violence," Miller said. "It is a vast domestic terror movement." He said the crackdown would happen "in Charlie's name."