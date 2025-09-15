Trump Deploys National Guard to Memphis to Combat Crime

President Trump signed an order Monday sending the National Guard into Memphis to combat crime. Trump made the announcement with Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visiting the Oval Office, calling what's coming a "replica of our extraordinarily successful efforts" in Washington. The AP describes the move as Trump's "latest test of the limits of presidential power by using military force in American cities."

"Today, at the request of Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee, who's standing with us, as you know, I'm signing a presidential memorandum to establish the Memphis Safe Task Force," Trump said, per the Commercial Appeal. "It's very important because of the crime that's going on, not only in Memphis, in many cities. We're going to take care of all of them step-by-step."