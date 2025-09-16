During a Drought, a Billionaire Fills His Lake

A British water utility has moved to halt deliveries of its water to American billionaire Stephen Schwarzman's Wiltshire estate after locals spotted tankers loading up at standpipes in order to fill the estate's new, private lake—despite a hose ban for residents. Footage and reports from residents detailed more than 30 tankers a day traveling to Conholt Park, the 2,500-acre estate belonging to one of the world's richest men, with estimates suggesting as much as 265,000 gallons of water might have been moved daily over several months, per the BBC .

Though the transfer was technically permitted since water for construction isn't restricted under current drought rules—Schwarzman has been renovating the 17th-century shooting estate since purchasing it in 2022—the optics have drawn criticism, especially as everyday users face water limits. Southern Water Managing Director Tim McMahon said he was "appalled" by the situation and announced an immediate ban on tanker extractions from the standpipes, vowing to review procedures and legal gaps. The water company has also applied for an order banning businesses from filling lakes or swimming pools during drought, the Guardian reports.

Blackstone, Schwarzman's company, rejected suggestions of wrongdoing, emphasizing compliance with all regulations and stating that most water used in the renovation project was sourced from outside the drought-affected region. (Wiltshire is not under a drought order.) A rep for Schwarzman added "the estate has readjusted the supply of water accordingly" following Southern Water's warning that water not be used to fill the lake. England had a record dry spring and summer, with reservoirs at their lowest level on record this week, per the Guardian. Hosepipe bans for residents in drought-affected areas are expected to remain in place through fall.