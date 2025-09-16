$100K Corvettes Are Catching Fire

A rare but alarming flaw is forcing General Motors to recall thousands of its $100,000-plus Chevrolet Corvettes after reports surfaced of the luxury sports cars catching fire during routine gas station fill-ups. The recall affects 2023–2026 Corvette Z06s equipped with the LT6 engine, as well as 2025–2026 Corvette ZR1s with the LT7 engine— roughly 23,000 vehicles total, per Quartz . The issue centers on a cooling fan defect that, according to GM, allows excess fuel to spill into the car's fuel-filler pocket when gassing up. If the spilled fuel meets an ignition source, it can ignite. The automaker pointed out that malfunctioning gas pumps could make the problem worse.

One owner, Shawn Conner, shared on Facebook that his Corvette burned down to its metal frame at a gas station, and other similar incidents have surfaced online. GM described at least four related fires, per the New York Post. While it characterizes these fiery episodes as rare, it's taking steps to prevent more. Owners of the affected vehicles are told to ensure the fuel nozzle is fully inserted when refueling, avoid overfilling, and not use portable gas cans. Dealers have been instructed to halt sales and deliveries of the Z06 and ZR1 until a fix is in place. GM says it's working with suppliers to roll out repairs but hasn't provided a timeline for when those fixes will be available. Owners will be notified.