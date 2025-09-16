Robert Redford Is Dead at 89

Hollywood icon Robert Redford died Tuesday at his home in Utah at the age of 89, reports the New York Times. Redford died in his sleep, said Cindi Berger of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK. She did not specify a cause of death. Redford, of course, had a storied acting career that included classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), All the President's Men (1976), Three Days of the Condor (1975), The Sting (1973), The Way We Were (1973), and Out of Africa (1985). But he also became renowned as a director, as the founder of the Sundance Film Festival to push indie movies, and as an environmental activist.