Bondi Threatens Charges Over Kirk Flyers at Office Depot

The ramifications keep coming for those seen as denigrating the memory of Charlie Kirk. And on Monday, Vice President JD Vance encouraged more: "When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out," he said while guest-hosting The Charlie Kirk Show. "And hell, call their employer." An analysis at Axios points out that Kirk's murder "is personal for the White House and leaders of the MAGA movement who counted Kirk as a close friend." Thus, the emergence of websites such as the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation, which claims to have received 60,000 submissions about Kirk critics.

Bondi threat: Speaking to Sean Hannity of Fox News Monday night, Attorney General Pam Bondi said an Office Depot worker in Michigan who was fired for refusing to print pro-Kirk flyers may face charges, reports Mediaite. "Businesses cannot discriminate," she said. "If you want to go in and print posters with Charlie's pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that." Bondi said she had her "civil rights unit looking at that immediately, that Office Depot had done that. We're looking it up." It was not clear if Office Depot also could face charges.