A federal panel is preparing to reconsider the long-standing recommendation that all US newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine, a move likely to spark fresh debate over childhood immunization policy. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss later this week whether to restrict the shots to infants whose mothers are known to be infected with hepatitis B, or to delay the first dose until later in childhood. It's anticipated that the panel will vote to delay that first dose until age 4, reports NPR. "Age 4 makes zero sense," pediatrician Eric Ball pushes back. "We recommend a universal approach to prevent those cases where a test might be incorrect or a mother might have unknowingly contracted hepatitis."

The hepatitis B vaccine has dramatically reduced cases of maternal transmission in the US, with infections among newborns dropping from about 20,000 annually before the 1990s to fewer than 20 today, per the New York Times.

Still, some ACIP members, echoing concerns from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others, have questioned whether universal newborn vaccination is necessary. Kennedy and his supporters argue that the virus is primarily spread through sexual contact and shared needles, making routine vaccination for all infants excessive.