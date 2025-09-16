US | New Hampshire State's Only Death Row Inmate Granted New Hearing NH's top court will hear appeal 6 years after state abolished death penalty By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Sep 16, 2025 2:10 PM CDT Copied In this photo taken Monday Oct. 20, 2008, Michael Addison is seen at the start of his trial in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) New Hampshire's only inmate on death row has been granted a rare opportunity to plead his case for a life sentence before the state's highest court. In a brief single-page order handed down Monday, New Hampshire's Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of Michael Addison, 45, who killed Manchester Officer Michael Briggs in 2006. The decision is a surprising development in a case where the court had repeatedly denied reconsidering Addison's death sentence, and upheld that execution was an appropriate punishment a decade prior, the AP reports. But in 2019, New Hampshire lawmakers abolished the death penalty despite fears from Briggs' family and others that doing so would result in Addison's sentence being commuted. At the time, supporters stressed that the repeal wouldn't apply retroactively to Addison, but others warned that courts could interpret it differently—something that Addison's attorneys are hoping for as well. Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican and former state attorney general who advocated for Addison's death sentence, has previously described Addison as a "cold-blooded, coldhearted, remorseless killer." Part of her successful gubernatorial campaign last year included TV ads that touted she "put a cop killer on death row." "Commuting his sentence would be a grave injustice and an insult to Officer Briggs' family and law enforcement," Ayotte said in a statement on Tuesday. Briggs was killed on Oct. 16, 2006, while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Manchester, New Hampshire, involving Addison, who was then 26 years old. After arriving at the scene, Briggs told Addison to stop walking away. Addison fatally shot Briggs and then fled to his grandmother's house in Massachusetts. He was arrested later that day and eventually convicted of capital murder in 2008 and sentenced to die. New Hampshire hasn't executed anybody since 1939. In a lower court last September, Addison's attorney Jon Cioschi argued that the vote to repeal the death penalty was "clear evidence that New Hampshire now deems the death penalty always cruel, unusual, and disproportionate," the Union Leader reports. The state House voted 279-88 in favor of repeal. The measure passed by a 17-6 vote in the state Senate, which later voted 16-8 to override then-Gov. Chris Sununu's veto. Read These Next Hollywood legend Robert Redford has died. Bondi threatens charges over Kirk flyers at Office Depot. President Trump wants to end a decades-old business rule. Ford is moving for the first time since the Eisenhower administration. Report an error