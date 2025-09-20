Joe Biden's Post-Presidency Not as Cushy as Predecessors'

The Wall Street Journal takes a look at Joe Biden's post-presidential life and finds that it looks markedly different—specifically, "less lucrative"—from those of his predecessors. For one thing, the 82-year-old former president isn't raking in the big bucks on the speaking circuit. And when he does travel, it's more likely to be in first class of a commercial airline rather than on a private jet, or perhaps in an Amtrak quiet car. A key paragraph explains why:

On the latter point, the story suggests Biden is having trouble booking speeches in his asking range of $300,000 to $500,000. Everything is relative, of course: Biden pulls in federal pensions of about $416,000 a year, and he has signed a $10 million book deal—though the latter is a far cry from the $60 million pulled in by the Obamas. On the debit side: Biden has accumulated roughly $800,000 in personal debt he hopes to pay off soon, according to the story.

That debt includes loans on his $2.7 million Delaware beach house, increased property taxes, and he's helping cover legal fees for his son Hunter, who also faces his own financial challenges. Meanwhile, Jill Biden has retired from her teaching job and taken an unpaid post at a health think tank. A story at NBC News this week brought home another aspect of all this: Big donors are balking at giving money for Biden's presidential library.