Trump Will Dine at Royal Table That Took 5 Days to Set

US president, first lady arrive in UK for state visit marked by military greetings, lavish banquet
Posted Sep 17, 2025 8:29 AM CDT
President Trump, right, and Britain's King Charles III, behind Trump are seen during an arrival ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump's historic trip to the UK—the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for a second state visit by the royals there, per ABC News—kicked off on Wednesday, and the British royals are rolling out the red carpet, just as anticipated. The AP reports that Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, then whisked in a carriage to Windsor Castle, where they said their hellos to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who showed up despite a bout of acute sinusitis. More on the Trumps' two-day stay:

  • All the pomp: About 1,300 members of the British armed forces and 120 horses greeted the US president and first lady, in what the AP calls "the largest military welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory." Trump also rode in a gilded horse-drawn carriage with the king and greeted honor guards sporting traditional bearskin hats.
  • Quite a spread: One standout detail on the prep for Trump's visit, per Fox News, citing the AP: The lavish Waterloo Table—a massive structure that's half the length of a football field and can seat up to 160—being used for Wednesday evening's white-tie banquet at St. George's Hall reportedly took five days to set up, complete with 4,000 dining elements in total.
  • Thursday: Trump is set to meet with British PM Keir Starmer at the prime minister's country estate in Aylesbury. The two leaders are expected to give a joint presser before Trump heads back to the US.

  • The ladies: CNN turns its focus on Melania Trump and Kate Middleton, whom it describes as "two high-profile but private women" with "massive global platforms." The outlet notes it's Kate's first official engagement with a US first lady since she became the Princess of Wales.
  • Royal obsession: Trump has long been "fascinated" by the British royals, and NPR dives more into that enthrallment, which was partly inspired by his mother. "She was a big fan of the queen, I have to tell you," Trump said in a July podcast. "Anytime the queen was on television, my mother liked watching. She said, 'Oh, the queen's on.'"
  • Visit in pictures: CNBC offers an evolving pictorial review of Trump's visit, including an "Epstein embarrassment."

