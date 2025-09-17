Yellowstone Suffers Its First Bear Attack Since 2021

A Yellowstone hiker survived a surprise bear attack on a remote trail Tuesday, in what was the park's first bear attack since May 2021. The 29-year-old, who was carrying bear spray while on the Turbid Lake Trail, sustained injuries to his chest and arm but is expected to recover, according to park officials. Cowboy State Daily reports he wasn't able to activate his spray until after the bear had made contact with him, but that the bear retreated once he did so. Based on the the "location, size, and behavior of the described bear," park officials suspect it was a grizzly bear, though NBC News reports the hiker indicated it could have been a black bear.