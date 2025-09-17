Trump, Epstein Images on Windsor Castle Spur Arrests

There will no doubt be plenty of grand displays during President Trump's second state visit to Britain, but one such demonstration ended up in arrests. Reuters reports four people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communications after images of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle. The incident, which police labeled an "unauthorized projection" and a "public stunt," came hours before a day of planned events hosted by King Charles at the castle. The AP reports the president and first lady spent Tuesday night at the US ambassador's residence in London, but they will sleep at Windsor Castle Wednesday night.

The BBC reports those arrested include a 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old from London, and a 37-year-old from Kent. Earlier in the day, protesters rolled out a large banner near the castle showing Trump and Epstein together. As night fell, projected images—not only of the two men but also of an alleged birthday letter from Trump to Epstein, photographs of Epstein's victims, relevant news clips, and excerpts of police reports—lit up the castle. The projected letter—made public earlier this month by House Democrats—purports to show Trump referring to Epstein as a "pal" and wishing him "another wonderful secret" each day, scrawled within a sketch of a nude woman. The White House has denied the letter's authenticity.