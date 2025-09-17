In ICE Facility's First 50 Days: 60 Violations

A new ICE detention center at Fort Bliss, Texas, racked up at least 60 violations of federal standards in its first 50 days, according to an internal inspection report obtained by the Washington Post . The facility, Camp East Montana, opened its doors to migrants in August while still under construction, with detainees housed alongside ongoing building work and exposed to swirling dust and noise. The push to get the site up and running fast—part of a broader Trump administration effort to double detention capacity—appears to have come at the cost of basic safety, medical care, and due process.

The report paints a picture of a facility struggling to meet basic needs: broken toilets, limited outdoor recreation, and insufficient food, with some special dietary requests going unmet. One asylum seeker described eating cookies, candy, and potato chips instead of meals, as well as leaky cells. Medical issues went unrecorded and unmonitored, including missing suicide watch documentation and gaps in consent for psychiatric drugs. Staffing also lagged behind contractual promises, and security procedures were incomplete, with armed guards unclear on guidelines for use of force.

For weeks, detainees couldn't reliably contact family or lawyers, partly due to non-functioning tablet computers and confusion over assigned officials. Some spent more than two weeks at the facility, though its contract states it's meant to hold people "for periods of approximately two weeks or less." Lawmakers and legal advocates reported difficulty accessing what is one of the country's largest ICE holding sites. More than 1,400 detainees were held at Fort Bliss as of early this month. ICE and contractors declined to comment in detail on the report before publication.