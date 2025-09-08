House Dems Release Epstein Birthday Letter

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released a purported letter from President Trump that appeared in a book put together for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday. The letter is written in the hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, with Trump's name signed where there would be pubic hair, NBC News reports. The text is an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein that concludes, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump has insisted the letter is fake. The president sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after it reported on the letter in July, saying it was one of dozens that Ghislaine Maxwell collected from Epstein's family and friends for the birthday book in 2003. The AP reports that in a post on X after the letter was released, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich shared images of Trump's signature and said it was time for News Corp, the Journal's parent company, "to open that checkbook, it's not his signature. DEFAMATION!"

Last month, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Epstein's estate, seeking any client lists the sex offender may have had and the leather-bound birthday book, among other items. A committee aide tells NBC that the estate has turned over entries from his address/contact books from 1990 through 2019, along with his will and the 2007 non-prosecution agreement between the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida and Epstein. "Committee staff will review these documents and make them public in the near future," the aide says.