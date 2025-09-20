College Students Who Eat Keto May See an Added Perk

A pilot study out of Ohio State University suggests that a ketogenic diet may help reduce depression symptoms in college students already receiving standard treatment. Sixteen students diagnosed with major depressive disorder followed a strict keto regimen—less than 50 grams of carbs daily, with higher fat and moderate protein—for 10 to 12 weeks, per HealthDay . By the end of the study, both self-reported and clinician-rated depression scores had dropped by roughly 70%, per a release . Participants also reported their overall well-being nearly tripled, and they showed gains on cognitive tests, such as those measuring memory and processing speed.

All but one of the subjects lost weight, averaging an 11-pound drop and a 2.4% decrease in body fat. The study, published in Translational Psychiatry, lacked a non-keto control group, but researchers compared its results to typical improvements of about 50% seen with medication and/or counseling alone. Lead study author Jeff Volek called for larger trials but noted that the promising results suggest that nutritional ketosis could supplement existing depression treatments. The research team tailored diet guidance for students and checked in regularly via a private app, helping most participants stick to the plan. No significant changes were observed in cholesterol or triglyceride levels.

The researchers point out that mental health issues are a major barrier for college students, with about 40% reporting symptoms of depression. While the study is small and only serves as early evidence, it highlights potential benefits for integrating dietary interventions alongside standard mental health care. Future studies aim to explore the biological mechanisms at play and confirm the findings on a larger scale. "So many people are suffering right now, so it's rewarding to potentially bring forward a solution," Volek says.