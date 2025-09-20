Eisner Questions Disney After Kimmel Suspension

It's been almost a year and a half since Michael Eisner posted anything on his X account, but this week the ex-Disney CEO broke his silent streak, criticizing his former company's leadership for its decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show on ABC, which Disney owns. In a post on X , Eisner questioned, "Where has all the leadership gone?" and warned that if corporate leaders don't stand up to political pressure, First Amendment protections could further erode. Eisner's comments came after ABC announced Kimmel's show would be suspended "indefinitely," without explanation, per Variety .

The move followed statements by major station groups Nexstar and Sinclair, which dropped Jimmy Kimmel Live! from their schedules after Kimmel made controversial remarks on his Sept. 15 show regarding Charlie Kirk's killer. Adding to the pressure, FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned earlier that day that ABC and its affiliates could face regulatory consequences if no action was taken against Kimmel, saying, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." Eisner characterized the situation as a fresh example of "out-of-control intimidation" and questioned whether free speech is being compromised for "political or financial self-interest."

Eisner also described Kimmel as "very talented and funny." Disney hasn't responded to requests for comment. Eisner, who led Disney from 1984 to 2005, had previously supported current CEO Bob Iger, endorsing him during last year's boardroom battle. However, his latest remarks signal disappointment with how the company has handled escalating political and regulatory pressures. Kimmel's show launched in 2003, overlapping only briefly with Eisner's time at Disney's helm.

Meanwhile, Disney is losing subscribers across the country over the Kimmel commotion, with USA Today reporting that customers were posting about themselves nixing their Disney subs using the hashtags #CancelDisney and #CancelDisneyPlus. "Cancelled my Disney Plus and Hulu bundle," wrote one miffed person on a Reddit thread about the matter. "This isn't a slippery slope, it's a cliff, and Disney just went off it. We won't be going to Disney movies. Not anymore. No more parks. No more Star Wars toys and shirts. Nothing."