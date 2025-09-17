Cheaters Even Show Up in Rock-Skipping Contests

A decades-old stone-skipping contest on a tiny Scottish island made waves this year—not for record throws, but for a cheating scandal. The rules of the Easdale island contest are simple: A competitor can use only naturally formed stones from Easdale itself, and nothing wider than 3 inches, verified by the contest's metal "ring of truth." But this year, organizers say, a few participants slipped in doctored stones in pursuit of the world championship title. They'd been ground too perfectly round, per the BBC. Event commentator and "Toss Master" Kyle Mathews, who watched all 1,200 throws, said the breach only underscored the lengths people will go for a win, calling it "flattering" in its own way, per the New York Times.